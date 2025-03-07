Ranchi, Mar 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday informed the assembly that financial assistance under Maiyan Samman Yojana would reach the beneficiaries' accounts by Holi.

Beneficiaries have alleged that they did not receive the amount since January.

Amidst the debate on budget grants in the assembly, JMM legislator Mangal Kalindi asked the government when the amount under the scheme would be given to the beneficiaries.

Responding to it, the CM said, "We hope the amount would be credited to beneficiaries' accounts before Holi."

"There were some glitches that delayed the payment, but they have been rectified. The amount will be credited now. We want happiness and smiles on the faces of women during the festive season of Women's Day, Holi and Ramzan," he added.

On February 27, opposition members cornered the government in the House over the delay in payment under the scheme.

BJP legislators had alleged that the beneficiaries did not receive the benefits under the scheme for two months—January and February.

Replying to this, Minister Chamra Linda had said, "The money for two months – January and February – will be paid to the beneficiaries of the scheme by March 15, possibly before Holi."

The state government provides Rs 2,500 per month to over 56 lakh women beneficiaries under the scheme.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, raised the issue of women selling 'hadiya' (country-made liquor) at the roadside and asked the government when this practice would be stopped.

Replying to this, the CM said, "The government launched Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Yojana to end the practice of selling hadiya by women."

He said around 25,000 women were also linked to the scheme, providing them with a respectable source of income.

Soren said, "We have reports that many women are returning to their old profession, despite being linked to the scheme."

"The government is working to bring more improvement in the scheme. If the opposition has any positive suggestions in this regard, it should be provided to the government. We will deal with the issue together," Soren said.

