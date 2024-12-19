Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday embarked on a five-day visit to New Delhi and Rajasthan during which he will attend several official meetings, CMO sources said.

Majhi who left Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening will reach the national capital and spend night there before going to Jaipur in Rajasthan on Friday.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Hails PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' Policy Once Again, Says 'Russia Stands in Fourth After China, US and India in Economic Parity'.

During his stay in the desert state, Majhi is scheduled to attend the pre-budget consultation meeting and the 55th GST council meeting to be held at Jaisalmer on December 21.

The chief minister is slated to leave Rajasthan for New Delhi on the same day and expected to meet some Union Ministers and top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and discuss key issues.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Meets Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Discusses Statehood Restoration Among Other Issues.

He is likely to invite some ministers, leaders and other dignitaries to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme hosted by Odisha in January.

Majhi is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on December 23, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)