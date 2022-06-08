Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation on Wednesday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit urging him to direct the AAP government to remove IPS officer Harpreet Sidhu as the in-charge of Prisons citing grave threat to jailed former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The meet comes a day after the SAD wrote to the chief minister claiming that there was every chance that Sidhu, the Punjab Additional Director General of Police who also holds the additional charge of Prisons, might either "eliminate" Majithia or "implicate him in a false" case as the two families nurture a rivalry.

The delegation comprised former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Manpreet Ayali, and Bikram Majithia's wife and MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia.

They alleged that just like the previous Congress government, the incumbent AAP regime too was "playing into the hands of Harpreet Sidhu".

Briefing the media about the meeting outside the Raj Bhawan, Harsimrat Badal said, "My brother Bikram Majithia's life is not secure in jail with Harpreet Sidhu as the ADGP, Prisons. The police officer can go to any extent to harm my brother. There is a danger of Bikram being eliminated or being entangled in another false case by planting something on him.”

Ganieve Majithia, an MLA from Majitha seat, said that the family feared that Sidhu would register yet another FIR against her husband and requested the Governor to intervene in the matter.

Majithia is lodged in Patiala jail in connection with a drug case.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act last year on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in the state. This report was filed by Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

