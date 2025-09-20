New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): In a major crackdown, South East Delhi Police arrested 63 accused individuals during an overnight raid conducted across multiple locations in the national capital.

The operation, which involved 500 police personnel and 40 specialised teams, led to the recovery of 15 pistols, along with significant quantities of MDMA, cocaine, heroin, and cash.

The large-scale raid targeted criminal networks operating in the South East Delhi region, aiming to curb illegal activities, including drug trafficking and arms possession. Authorities stated that the operation was meticulously planned and executed based on credible intelligence inputs.

Further investigations are underway to trace the source of the recovered contraband.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has intensified its war against narcotics by focusing on the financial backbone of drug cartels, adopting a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related crimes.

Officials said the strength of drug traffickers lies not only in contraband but also in the vast sums of illicit money generated from the trade. These funds are used to expand criminal activities, infiltrate legitimate businesses, destabilise economies, and, in some cases, fund terrorism.

"Any meaningful fight against narcotics must go beyond traditional enforcement and focus equally on financial investigations," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act empowers law enforcement agencies to trace, freeze, and forfeit properties derived from the narcotics trade. Under Section 68, illegally acquired properties can be attached and confiscated, thereby choking the financial lifeline of traffickers. By depriving offenders of their illicit wealth, authorities not only punish individuals but also dismantle the infrastructure sustaining the drug network.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has been at the forefront of integrating financial probes into NDPS cases. Earlier, the focus was largely on arrests and seizures; however, the approach now combines operational investigation with financial profiling.

Operational Investigations - arresting traffickers, seizing contraband, dismantling supply chains, and mapping backwards and forward linkages--Financial Investigations - tracing money trails, identifying assets, and initiating forfeiture proceedings.

Financial profiling: Each accused in NDPS cases is profiled, with assets disproportionate to income flagged. Associates and family members are also examined for 'benami' holdings.

Banking and digital footprint analysis: Accounts, money transfers, wallets, and properties linked to traffickers are tracked to uncover hidden layers of transactions.

Property identification and attachment: Assets, including luxury vehicles, farmhouses, and commercial establishments acquired from drug proceeds, have been identified for attachment.

Use of technology and data analytics: Platforms such as NIDAAN, FIU-IND, and ICJS are being used to correlate data, analyse suspicious financial patterns, and detect narcotics funding. (ANI)

