Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) The major fire that broke out at a commercial building in Raghuvanshi Mill compound at Lower Parel here was completely doused on Friday, after nearly 23 hours of fire-fighting efforts, an official said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, one of the fire brigade officers sustained a minor cut injury during the operation, the official said.

The blaze had erupted on the ground floor of the three-storey P-2 building in Raghuvanshi Mill compound at around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

The fire soon spread to the upper floors of the structure and was tagged as a 'level-4' fire by afternoon.

According to a civic officer, the blaze was brought under control after 18 hours of efforts in the early hours of the day and was completely doused by 8.20 am.

After visiting the scene, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the blaze was triggered by a short circuit and the heavy smoke made it difficult for the fire fighters to find the source of the flames.

