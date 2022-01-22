Major Fire breaks out in a 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo. Level 3 fire says the intensity of the fire. 13 fire engines are present at the spot.

Maharashtra | A level 3 fire broke out in 20 storeys Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo. 13 fire engines are present at the spot; more details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)