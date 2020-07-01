Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI) As part of a major rejig of IPS officials in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Tuesday transferred City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan and a host of other officers.

Viswanathan will be replaced by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, according to a Home Department order issued late on Tuesday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Hits 103 Km East of Katra : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

Viswanathan has been posted as ADGP, Operations, Chennai, vice Aggarwal.

The Commissioners of Madurai and Tirupur, S Davidson Devasirvatham and Sanjay Kumar, respectively, were also transferred out of their present postings.

Also Read | Mumbai: Local Train Services to be Expanded From July 1 For Essential Service Providers, No General Passenger Allowed.

Devasirvatham is ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai while Kumar is IGP, Technical Services.

Prem Anand Sinha is Commissioner, Madurai City.

A host of other senior IPS officers were also transferred.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)