Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): A major tragedy was averted after security forces on Thursday recovered a 15 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two terrorist associates involved in the terror crime.

"Acting on a specific input regarding the planting of an IED by terrorists, Pulwama police and security forces recovered 15 kg IED in village Armullah in the jurisdiction of Police Station Litter and thereby averted a possible major tragedy," the police said in a statement.

In this connection, the joint team also arrested two terrorist associates identified as Mohammad Younis Mir son of Parvaiz Ahmad Mir and Jan Mohammad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie, both residents of the village Armullah Pulwama.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Litter and further investigation has been initiated.

Moreover, on Thursday afternoon another anti-terrorist operation was launched by Anantnag Police, Army (19 RR) and CRPF (164Bn) at the Hangalgund area of Anantnag. In the said operation, one terrorist was so far killed and the operation is still going on. (ANI)

