Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): India and France on Tuesday elevated their ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership and made a slew of announcements across key sectors such as defence, technology and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health and skilling, reflecting the growing strength of the relationship between the two countries.

The key announcements made during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the country include establishing an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue for regularly reviewing the implementation of the elevated partnership and Horizon 2047 Roadmap, launch of the India-France Innovation Network, the inauguration of the H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka, and Joint Venture between BEL and Safran to produce HAMMER missiles in India.

The outcomes included agreement for reciprocal deployment of officers between the Indian Army and the French Land Forces establishments and the establishment of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group.

In his remarks during the joint statement with President Macron, PM Modi noted that the friendship between the two countries has "no boundaries" and the partnership can "reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains".

The outcomes included amending the Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and France.

The two countries agreed to the Joint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals, Letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST and CNRS.

The outcomes included the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, launch of the India-France Innovation Network, the renewal of the Agreement between the Government of India and the French Republic on Defence Cooperation, the Letter of Intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in start-up ecosystems, innovation and technology, the Joint Declaration of Intent on establishing an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology and the launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi

The outcomes also included a Letter of Intent between DBT and ANRS on Cooperation in Research and Development on Infectious Diseases and Global Health Research, an Agreement for the establishment of Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences and Letter of Intent to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics

The two countries signed a Letter of Intent between the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications and La Poste, France

In his remarks, PM Modi said he is delighted to welcome my dear friend, President Macron, to Mumbai.

"Last year, he invited me to the AI Action Committee Summit in France. At that time, we visited Marseille, France's largest port and a major gateway to France and all of Europe. Marseille is the city from where our Indian soldiers set foot in Europe during World War I. Their saga of bravery is still remembered in many parts of Europe, and it is the same city where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar jumped into the sea to escape the British," PM Modi said.

"His action symbolised his unwavering resolve for India's independence. I had the opportunity to remember and pay my respects to him in Marseille last year. This time, when President Macron is in India for the AI Impact Summit, we are fortunate to welcome him in Mumbai, the Gateway to India," he added.

PM Modi said that the India-France relationship is very crucial."The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress," PM Modi said.

Highlighting cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors, the Prime Minister referred to the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line as a testament to the growing collaboration between the two nations.PM Modi and President Macron virtually inaugurated the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly of Tata Airbus at Vemagal, Karnataka.

"In India, the initiation of his helicopter assembly is another bright example of this relationship. We are proud that India and France will build a helicopter which will be able to take flight to Mount Everest. We will also export this. The India-France partnership knows no boundaries. It can reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains," PM Modi said.

Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X that India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership is giving new wings to bilateral ties.

"PM @narendramodi held productive talks with President @EmmanuelMacron in Mumbai. Discussions touched on a range of issues including strategic, defence and security, trade and investment, joint manufacturing, critical minerals supply chain, research and development and education among others. In a milestone development, both leaders announced to upgrade the India-France relationship to Special Global Strategic Partnership, to reflect the immense depth and breadth of our ties," the post said.

The H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal is expected to strengthen India's indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities and further deepen India-France defence and industrial cooperation.

The facility is designed to produce H125 helicopters for civil and parapublic operations, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, and passenger transport.The delivery of the first 'Made in India' H125 is expected in early 2027. (ANI)

