Majuli (Assam) [India], August 15 (ANI): Joining the rest of the nation, the famed mask makers of Samaguri Satra in Majuli celebrated the 79th Independence Day in a unique way. The artists from the Sangeet Kala Kendra crafted masks in the colours of the tricolour and held the national flag as they extended their greetings to the entire country on the special occasion.

Dressed in the traditional attire worn during Mukha Bhaona performances and donning masks they had crafted themselves, the artistes celebrated the day on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra to commemorate the day.

Anupam Goswami, an artist of the Sangeet Kala Kendra of Samaguri Satra, said to ANI, "On behalf of Samaguri Satra, we extend our greetings to the people of the nation on the 79th Independence Day. On this auspicious day, we remember all the martyrs who laid down their lives for our motherland. Through our masks, we are celebrating the spirit of Independence Day."

Meanwhile, in his independence day message Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, "Bharat First, that's all that matters." as he hoisted the National Flag in Guwahati.

Earlier, in his 12th Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements that indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future.PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of ₹1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.

He presented his vision for "Naya Bharat" (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi emphasised the need for self-reliance, stating that if the country is to move forward, it must incline to indigenous things, indigenous goods, indigenous ideology, and indigenous systems.

He also emphasised the importance of self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, urging the youth, scientists, and government departments to focus on developing indigenous technologies. (ANI)

