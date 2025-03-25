Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed officials of all four agencies procuring crops for the Rabi marketing season 2025-26 to complete the necessary arrangements in time so that farmers do not face any problem in selling produce in mandis.

Saini was chairing a meeting here to review the preparations for the procurement, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, he was informed that 30 per cent of Rabi crops are to be procured by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, 40 per cent by Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited, 20 per cent by Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and 10 per cent by Food Corporation of India.

This time, a bumper production of wheat is expected. Therefore, robust arrangements should be made for purchase of wheat in the mandis, Saini said.

He also instructed the marketing board officials to build large sheds at vacant places in the mandis, keeping in mind the future needs.

This time, the agencies have set a target of 75 lakh metric tonnes for wheat procurement, the statement said.

The procurement of mustard started from March 15 and lentils from March 20. It will continue till May 1. The procurement of wheat, barley and gram will start from April 1 and that of sunflower from June 1, it said.

The officials informed that a cash credit limit of Rs 6,653.44 crore has already been approved by the finance department/Reserve Bank of India for the season.

Saini said bankers will have to keep in mind the government's commitment to make direct payments to the farmers' accounts within 48 to 72 hours of the issuance of the exit gate pass from the mandis.

Haryana ranks second in wheat production in the country and contributes about 25 per cent to the central pool, according to the statement.

The officials informed the chief minister that 415 mandis will be operational in the state for the procurement of wheat, 25 for barley, 11 for gram, seven for lentils, 116 for mustard and 17 for sunflower.

The minimum support price (MSP) for wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal, barley at Rs 1,980 per quintal, gram at Rs 5,650 per quintal, lentil at Rs 6,700 per quintal, mustard at Rs 5,950 per quintal and sunflower at Rs 7,280 per quintal.

Haryana is the first state in the country where all crops are purchased on MSP, the statement said.

Saini asked the officials to ensure there is no shortage of gunny bags in the mandis.

Commission agents should also be asked to arrange chairs for the farmers, he said.

To ensure that farmers and labourers do not face any problem in getting food in the mandis, 53 Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens are functional, the statement said.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to constitute teams to monitor the procurement process throughout the season.

