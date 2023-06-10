Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): Sri Ganeshan, a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia, on Saturday collapsed on the stage in Bhubaneshwar and passed away, the organiser of the show informed.

Organizer, Jagabandhu Jena, informed that Sri Ganeshan a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia died after collapsing on stage after a performance in Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | India Ranks 1st in Digital Payments Globally, Records 89.5 Million Transactions in 2022, Shows MyGovIndia Data.

"He collapsed on the stage and was rushed to a Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead," Jena informed.

Ganeshan was in Bhubaneswar to attend a classical dance festival.

Also Read | BJP’s Response on Mallikarjun Kharge’s Letter to PM Narendra Modi Example of Intolerance, says Chidambaram.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)