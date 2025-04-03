New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday paid tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on the occasion of his 111th birth anniversary and called him "one of India's most distinguished military commanders."

Taking to X, Kharge said his unwavering courage played a key role in India's victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"Our salutations to the memory of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Fondly known as Sam Bahadur, his strategic brilliance and unwavering courage played a key role in India's decisive victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War," Kharge wrote on X.

"His illustrious career, marked by leadership in five wars, as one of India's most distinguished military commanders, stands as a testament to his selfless dedication," Kharge added.

Kharge further said that Manekshaw's "unflinching, tireless service" remains deeply valued. Additionally, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to the legend.

"Remembering the Man behind India's victory against the war with Pakistan in 1971, Padma Vibhushan Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw ji on his birth anniversary," Gadkari wrote on X.

Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar, and he died of pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.

Manekshaw joined the British Indian Army in 1932 and served with distinction during World War II. His career spanned over four decades and five wars, including the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Manekshaw was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. He was honoured with the Military Cross on the battlefront during the Second World War.

Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. His legacy as one of India's finest military commanders endures, inspiring future generations. (ANI)

