India News | Malls, Restaurants, Hotels in Bhopal to Reopen from Monday

Bhopal, Jun 7 (PTI) Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said.

Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 144, allowing the reopening of shopping malls, multiple brand hotels and restaurants outside the containment zones till 8.30 pm.

In the order, the administration said that strict compliance of the central guidelines, standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the health ministry and directives issued of the health department must be ensured during the operations of these establishments, the official said.

Citing the order, the official said that the number of the people should not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity of the food courts in the shopping mall, hotels or the restaurants.

Besides, social distancing norms must be ensured.

The order also said that meetings, gatherings and functions would not be allowed at these places.

However, bars, parks, spa, auditorium, assembly halls, gyms, gaming zones, play zones, swimming pools and multiplex cinema halls would continue to remain closed, the official said.

