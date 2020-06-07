OnePlus Z Specifications & Launch Timeline Reportedly Leaked: Report

OnePlus Z Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After launching the OnePlus 8 series, the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch its affordable mid-range handset which will be called OnePlus Z. Previously, there were speculations that the phone will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series. However, it didn't happen and we just saw the launch of OnePlus' new flagship smartphones alongside Bullets Wireless Z. But, now the phone maker is soon expected to launch the handset in the market. According to a new market report, the OnePlus Z smartphone reportedly will be making its debut in the second week of July. The new report not only reveals the launch timeline but also the Specifications of the handset. OnePlus 8 Next Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Amazon India.

Previously, it was rumoured that the handset would come powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 chipset. But, the latest reports hint that the company will be employing a chipset from Qualcomm, which could be a Snapdragon 765G SoC. Also, the alleged OnePlus Z was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark platform, which confirms the replacement of the Mediatek SoC by Qualcomm’s premium SD765G SoC. Additionally, a new leaked specification sheet surfaced on Twitter claiming that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s SoC.

The leak also reveals that the company intends to launch the OnePlus Z by the second week of July. However, seeing the current situation globally, the company could postpone the unveiling date. It is important to note that there is no official confirmation or any hints from the company yet. So, it is advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Z smartphone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole display cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera. At the rear, there will be a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor along with a laser autofocus unit. Under the hood, there could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset clubbed with up to 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will run on the latest Android 10 OS based on brand's OxygenOS 10. It is likely to be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery supporting 30W fast charge technology. The smartphone is rumoured to be priced somewhere around $450 which is approximately Rs. 34,000.