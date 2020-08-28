Chandigarh [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In order to combat Covid-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of the weekend.

However, shops dealing with essential goods and services have been exempted from the order.

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Testing for COVID-19 Now Available at Port Blair Airport, Says AAI.

"To contain further spread of Covid-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state. Accordingly, there is no bar on the opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders," the order read.

According to the health ministry, there are 9,962 active cases with 48,690 cured and 646 deaths in the state so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Young Scientist and Entrepreneur, Rajatkumar Dani, Is Inspiring a Young Aspirers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)