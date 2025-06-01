New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Malook Nagar of Rashtriya Lok Dal has criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders for repeatedly questioning the government over the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Nagar asked why the Opposition continues to raise questions related to Pakistan, and suggested that they should focus on the country as a whole instead.

Nagar criticised Kharge for seeking clarity on US President Donald Trump's claim of brokering the cessation of hostilities, saying "The Opposition should prioritise national interests over Pakistan-specific queries."

Also Read | 'This Is Fake News': BJP Dismisses Report on Using Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as Faces of Women-Centric Campaign.

"The Pakistani Minister is crying about India destroying their camps, and the political leaders of India are questioning the mission's objectives."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded a special session of Parliament concerning Operation Sindoor, alleging that the government had "misled the nation" and instead of clarifying US President Donald Trump's assertions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is on an election blitz, taking personal credit for the valour of the armed forces."

Also Read | CDS Remarks on Operation Sindoor: Jairam Ramesh Questions Govt Over General Anil Chauhan's Statements, 'Why Did We Have to Wait for CDS to Make These Revelations From Singapore?'.

In a post on X, Kharge referred to remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff during an interview and demanded a comprehensive review of the country's defence preparedness by an independent expert committee.

Nagar defended Operation Sindoor, questioning AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's comments that allegedly insulted the mission's objective.

"Why does he keep repeating the same questions and insulting the mission? Love for the country should be the priority, not political power."

In a post on X, Sanjay Singh said, " Do chutki sindoor ka mahatva aap kya jante hai Modiji? In Indian culture, women apply sindoor as a symbol of their husband's long life, respect and well-being. It reflects pride, dignity, and deep emotional meaning. But now, after pushing schemes like 'One Nation, One Election' and 'One Nation, One Leader', the Prime Minister appears to have launched 'One Nation, One Husband'," Singh said.

Further, Nagar praised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that he has proven himself to be a global leader rather than just a Muslim leader due to his recent statement.

The AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of an all-party delegation to Algeria, lambasted Pakistan on Saturday, calling it an "epicentre of Takfirism."

Owaisi further reiterated his demand to put Pakistan back on the Grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Terrorism survives on two things - ideology and money. Ideology, you know very well, you have seen the Black Decade even in South Algeria, you still have some problems. On that point, we are together. Once you bring Pakistan back in the Grey list (of FATF), we will see a decrease in terrorism in India. We'll see killings coming down," said Owaisi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)