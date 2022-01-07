Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Two terrorists convicted in the Malvani ISIS case on charges of trying to radicalise Muslim youths to join the Islamic State have been sentenced to imprisonment for eight years under section 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by a Mumbai Court on Friday.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them. "If the fine is not paid, their punishment will be extended by 3 months," the court said.

The terrorists, identified as Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed, were convicted during the hearing of the case on Wednesday.

The case was registered against the two accused for trying to radicalise Muslim youth to join the Islamic State (IS), said the NIA.

"The two terrorists had further instigated the Muslim youth to travel abroad to become members of IS/ISIL/ISIS in order to wage war against allied nations of India," said the NIA.

The case was originally registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Mumbai Police at Kalachowki Police Station on December 30, 2015 and NIA had re-registered the case on March 18, 2016.

After completing the investigation, NIA had filed a chargesheet on July 18, 2016. NIA investigation revealed that Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed had instigated, intimidated and influenced vulnerable Muslim youth from the Malwani area in Mumbai's Malad (West) and compelled them to become fidayeen fighters for the cause of Islam, and were instrumental in sending them for hijarat for joining ISIS. (ANI)

