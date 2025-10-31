New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Taking to X, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Respectfully remembering Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary."

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas on November 1-2; Check Full List of Affected Areas Here.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, offered floral tributes at Delhi's Shakti Sthal, where the late leader was cremated.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi remembered India's former Prime Minister, stating that Indira Gandhi's courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire him.

Also Read | 'Why Did You Sell Us a Dream?': Indian-Origin Woman Poses Tough Questions to JD Vance Over US Immigration Policy, His Wife Usha Vance's Faith; Video Goes Viral.

"India's Indira - Fearless, resolute, and steadfast in the face of every power. Grandma, you taught me that nothing is greater than India's identity and self-respect. Your courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire every step I take, even today," wrote Gandhi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the late Prime Minister, calling her a symbol of resilience and visionary leadership.

"Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the 'Iron Lady of India', Smt. Indira Gandhi, a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership. Her resolute commitment to India's progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life in the service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit. Our humble homage at Shakti Sthal," he wrote on X.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Nalanda, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while comparing him to former PM Indira Gandhi, citing the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"During the 1971 war in the Bangladesh struggle, America sent its aircraft and navy to intimidate and threaten India. Indira Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister, said we are not afraid of your navy, do what you must, we will do what we must," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Indira Gandhi was a woman, but she had more guts than this man. Narendra Modi is cowardly. He has neither a vision nor the ability to stand up to the President of America. I challenge him: if Narendra Modi has the courage, then at any meeting in Bihar, he should say that the President of America is lying, that he (PM Modi) did not bow to him, and that he did not stop Operation Sindoor. He cannot do that," he added.

Indira Gandhi was the third and first female Prime Minister of India, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)