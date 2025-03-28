Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has reacted to the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal.

"Incidents like that are happening one after another in Barrackpur, and Arjun Singh is being targeted time and again to leave BJP and join TMC... Mamata Banerjee and the state police are responsible for all of this...," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tigga also criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government over the law and order situation in the state following the alleged attack on BJP leader Arjun Singh.

Tigga accused the TMC government of specifically targeting opposition leaders, particularly BJP members. He further alleged that the TMC government does not believe in democracy or the Constitution.

"The West Bengal government doesn't believe in democracy and the Constitution. There is no law and order in West Bengal. Opposition leaders, particularly those belonging to the BJP, are being targeted. The TMC government doesn't believe in democracy and the Constitution. They want to remain in government on the basis of bombs and guns... The people of West Bengal are waiting to get a chance to vote... There are a lot of scams in Bengal. People of the state are waiting for 2026, they will remove this (TMC) government," Tigga told ANI earlier.

West Bengal BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that his house in the North 24 Parganas district was attacked by around 50-60 people on Wednesday night.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that the police did not take any action during the incident, which occurred right in front of them. Singh further alleged that two bombs were thrown at his house.

However, security forces were later deployed at his house following the alleged attack.

"I don't understand what's happening. On 4 October also, Namit Singh, Saddam and his team attacked here. They threw bombs, and I got injured. Today, around 10:20 pm, we heard a gunfire... By the time we went outside to inspect, 50-60 people were already at the location, including the Police. When we got back, we saw that two bombs had been thrown at my house. One burst, and the other is still live ammunition. Namit Singh, Saddam Ansari, and Prem, along with 50-60 other people, are involved in this... Namit Singh is just a scapegoat... There's no Police action (on these attacks). This incident happened in front of them..." the BJP leader said. (ANI)

