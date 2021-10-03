Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 2,377 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the second round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in Bhabanipur, secured 5,333 votes, as per official data after the second round of counting.

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 2,956 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 132 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

Voting in the seat in south Kolkata was held on September 30.

Banerjee has to win this election to retain her chief minister's post.

