Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared that she would lose people's support.

"Three persons died, and the family that came to get a blanket suddenly got so rich. They're hiring lawyers in the High Court and Supreme Court. This is a political conspiracy. Mamata Banerjee is scared that she's losing people's support," Majumdar while referring to a stampede, which claimed the lives of three persons during a blanket distribution program in December 2022.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Borivali Man Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Trying to Book Train Tickets.

He also added that West Bengal police should visit Uttar Pradesh and learn how they work there.

"This is a political stunt, Mamata Banerjee's police that sold teachers' jobs and collected crores of rupees couldn't arrest those accused in this scam. Bengal police should go to Uttar Pradesh and see their state", Majumdar said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Tortured, Wood Pieces Found in Her Private Parts in Prayagraj; Woman Detained.

His remarks come a day after West Bengal Police arrested BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari in connection to the stampede incident.

Tiwari, former mayor of Asansol, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway by officials of the Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate on Saturday.

On December 14, a stampede had broken out in the Asansol district of West Bengal, during the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's blanket distribution ceremony.

According to the district police, the distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. "Three people died in it and 5 were injured," the police had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)