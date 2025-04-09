India News | Mamata Banerjee Should Be Held Responsible for Jangipur Violence, She Should Reply: BJP's RP Singh

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Following the reports of violence in the Jangipur area, Murshidabad district, during Waqf (Amendment) Bill protests, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be held accountable for it, and she should reply for the violence.

RP Singh said, "The state government is fully responsible. Mamata Banerjee is responsible for the violence. Riots are taking place, and the government is giving protection to the rioters. Mamata Banerjee is home minister. Mamata Banerjee has divided the society and now is saying that she would not allow it to be divided. Mamta Banerjee should reply, and the governor there should take immediate action."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Seeks Transfer of Hearing on Closure Report to Designated Court.

"Congress has always indulged in appeasement policies due to the vote bank. When it was the Triple Talaq Bill, they opposed it. During CCA, they spread lies that Muslims will lose their citizenship. Now they are spreading lies that mosques and madrasas would be snatched. Waqf board only manages property. It does not manage the mosques. They are instigating Muslims," he added.

Earlier West Bengal Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, posted a video on X on Tuesday, allegedly showing images of the violent clashes that broke out in the area.

Also Read | Kerala: Madrasa Teacher in Kannur Sentenced to 187 Years for Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl During COVID-19 Pandemic.

He claimed that certain "anti-social" elements, were burning public property, burning police cars and "spreading chaos" in the name of protests. He also accused the state government of doing "vote bank politics.

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

"Antisocial elements are taking to the streets, burning Govt & Public properties and spreading chaos in the name of protest. This is not dissent, it's destruction and is absolutely unconstitutional. The WB Govt and Administration are failing to maintain law & order, because they are deliberately turning a blind eye to protect the ruling party's vote bank," read Adhikari's post on X.

Adhikari further requested the intervention of the state's Chief Secretary and Union Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy central forces in the area, claiming that the police "clearly seem to be incapable."

"I request Chief Secretary and DM Murshidabad to seek Hon'ble Governor's and MHA's assistance for the deployment of Central Force as the Police clearly seem to be incapable to handle such lawlessness. That's the only way to ensure that law prevails, and those who disrupt normalcy face justice," the post added.

BJP's incharge of Information & Technology Dept and co incharge of party's West Bengal unit, Amit Malviya accused CM Banerjee of "going silent" and trying to "supress the truth."

"When violence breaks out in other states, Mamata Banerjee is quick to shed crocodile tears and stage dramatic protests. But when her own vote bank runs riot in Murshidabad, she goes silent--and shuts down internet services to suppress the truth," Malviya wrote on X yesterday.

He further posted the order of Murshidabad District Magistrate ordering the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS, which prohibits assembly of five or more persons at any public place.

According to the order posted by Malviya, the prohibitory orders will be in effect for 48 hours (April 8-April 10).

Meanwhile today morning, tight security was maintained in the Jangirpur area, with various police officials stationed at multiple roads to maintain peace.

The order shared by Malviya stated, "Whereas credible information has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Jandipur police district, and the Sub-Divisional Officer, Jangipur sub division regarding imminent chances of disruption of law and order, and there is a likelihood of further deterioration in the public peace and tranquillity in the area."

Official confirmation from officials on whether there has been any injuries or arrests following the violence is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)