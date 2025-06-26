East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], June 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is targeting the youth of Bengal under the guise of a new voter list verification process.

She expressed strong reservations about a new declaration form introduced by the ECI, which requires the submission of parents' birth certificates for enrolling names in the voters' list.

"We have received two letters from the ECI. Other parties will also get them soon. Although they said it is for Bihar, this will be applicable in other states too. This is very concerning. They have introduced a declaration form for getting your name on the voter list. For those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, a new declaration form must be submitted along with the parents' birth certificates to enrol their names in the voters' list. The ECI says that parents' birth certificates must be submitted. What is going on in the name of full enumeration? This is a document and declaration form from the ECI. There are many irregularities," Banerjee told reporters.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief accused the BJP and the ECI of working in tandem and "targeting Bengal and its people."

"Whatever the BJP says, they will follow. They are actually targeting Bengal and its people. They are afraid. The ECI cannot do this unilaterally without consulting the other recognised States and national parties. We live in a democratic and federal country. All registered parties play a key role. They cannot say the entire voter list will be restructured. We have already seen how voters from Haryana and Rajasthan were included in the list. All political parties and elected governments are not bonded labour. Ideologies might be different," she said.

She also raised concerns over the ECI's request for data on booth-level agents. "Every party has its booth-level agents and they [ECI] sort all their data by sending letters to us. Why should I declare their secrecy? So that you can buy them? Why should I share my data? I will not. I will fight for all the parties and for democracy," she said.

Criticising the selective age bracket targeted by the ECI's new directive, she asked, "What about those born before 1987? Are they not Indian citizens? The country became independent in 1947. So why are they targeting 1987 to 2004? I do not understand their plan. Why have they targeted this bracket? Will the young generation not vote? How will poor people get documents? Are they doing this to establish the NRC? What is their intention? You are targeting people born between 1987 and 2004," she asked.

She requested the ECI to rectify the electoral roll with proper guidelines so that no valid name is deleted.

"Do not pressurise the common people to accept only your verdict. Rural people will be left out because of your decision, and then you will include names of 'borrowed' voters to increase the list. This is because you are losing. Just because you will lose, you will add names from other States. This is more dangerous than NRC," she added.

"The ECI wants that the preachers of BJP and the goons of BJP brought from other states will only vote. This will not work in Indian democracy," she added. (ANI)

