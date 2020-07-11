Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revise the advisory issued by Ministry of Human Resource Development and UGC with regard to conducting the terminal examinations in colleges and universities.

In a memorandum, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to get the matter re-examined immediately and restore the earlier advisory of UGC.

This will facilitate state governments to implement its decision, taken on the basis of the guidelines of UGC, issued on April 29, 2020, to protect the interest of the students at national/international levels, it stated.

The Chief Minister also said that she has received hundreds of e-mails, from the students and the teaching community raising their concern of holding examinations, as per the revised guidelines issued by UGC.

West Bengal government had earlier issued an advisory on June 26 to all the State-aided Universities/Colleges of the State.

Our advisory provides due weightage to the internal assessment and the performance of the candidate in the previous semesters in order to ensure transparency. Besides our advisory has a provision for holding special exams after the situation gets normalised, for such students, who wish to appear in a formal examination instead of the alternate evaluation method, read the memorandum. (ANI)

