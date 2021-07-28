New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday as part of her series of outreach meetings in the national capital.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has been reaching out to various opposition leaders in a bid to bring together the non-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)