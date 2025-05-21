Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary, describing him as a visionary and a martyr for the country's cause.

“Fondly remembering Late Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary today. Rajivji was a visionary and a martyr for the cause of India,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

The former prime minister was assassinated on this day in 1991 by a suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

