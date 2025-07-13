Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a TMC procession in Kolkata on July 16 to protest against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants outside the state, a minister said on Sunday.

The two-km march will begin from College Square in the northern part of the city around 1 pm on Wednesday and culminate at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata, state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

"Trinamool Congress leaders, workers, and supporters from Howrah, Bhangar, Dum Dum, and Salt Lake will participate in the rally to protest against the incidents of harassment against Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states," Bhattacharya said.

Protest rallies will also be organised across districts between 2 pm and 4 pm on Wednesday, with another programme planned in New Delhi, she said.

Bhattacharya condemned alleged incidents of harassment of Bengalis in Odisha and Delhi's Jai Hind Colony.

Allegations have been made that Bengali residents in several BJP-ruled states were facing discrimination, stoppage of supplies of essential services like water and electricity and threats of the NRC implementation even after proper identities were provided.

"This is an attack on Bengali identity and dignity," Bhattacharya said, accusing the central government of being inactive and insensitive to these allegations.

"Mamata Banerjee has always stood up against injustice, and she will do so again," the state minister said.

BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar described this as "TMC's ploy to play the 'Bengali card' as the ruling party wants to divert the attention of the common people ahead of elections".

"The TMC plays with Bengali sentiment when they need to divert attention from something, or the election is nearing. But this time it will not be that easy to befool the Bengalis because they have understood its tricks," Majumdar claimed.

