Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], December 4 (ANI): Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not let the people of the state to avail any benefits of Central government schemes.

"I want to ask Didi (Mamata Banerjee) why the farmers of West Bengal did not get any of the central government funds under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. As long as Didi is here she will not let the people of Bengal avail any benefits of Central government schemes," Dilip Ghosh, BJP State President said while addressing a public rally at Angus Jute Mill ground at Champdani of Sreerampore Lok Sabha constituency (Hooghly).

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the economically weaker farmers directly receive a direct benefit transfer of Rs 2,000 in three installments every year.

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched last year in February but the Mamata government refused to implement it in West Bengal.

Polls for West Bengal Assembly's 294 seats are scheduled to be held in the first half of next year.The BJP wants to better its Lok Sabha performance in West Bengal when it was able to secure 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 general elections.The party has been at loggerheads with the TMC with each levelling allegations of political violence against the other. (ANI)

