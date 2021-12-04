Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that his government will move to the competent court for fast track trial in the murder case of Mamita Meher.

In a press statement, the CM said, "The death of Mamita Meher was a very sad and unfortunate incident and we are all deeply anguished and pained by this heinous crime. She was a young and bright daughter of Odisha, having a brilliant future. Her death is a terrible and irreparable loss. My heart goes out to the family of the victim."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Detects, Destroys Explosive Found Near Road Leading from Kupwara to Kalarose.

My Government will ensure that no stone is left unturned to see that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice as per law in the shortest possible time, he said.

The CM said, "In the Mamita Meher murder case, we will move the competent court for fast track trial so that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice in the quickest possible time."

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Karnataka To Hold Random COVID-19 Tests For College, School Students.

On October 8, a partially burnt body of a 24-year-old school teacher was found by the Odisha police from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi.

Meher, who lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district and taught in school in the Mahalinga area of the district, had gone missing in early October.

Orissa High Court has nominated former District Judge ABS Naidu to monitor the investigation in connection with Mamita Meher murder case.

Earlier on November 26, the State Government had requested the Orissa High Court to nominate a sitting or retired Judge of the Orissa High Court or a District and Sessions Judge to monitor the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)