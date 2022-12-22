Latur, Dec 22 (PTI) A 20-year-old man on the run in a POCSO Act case in Maharashtra's Latur district was held from Osmanabad, a police official said on Thursday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Udyog Bhavan area here on December 9, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"The man escaped after being nabbed by police here three days ago. On a tip off, we caught him from Osmanabad," the official added.

