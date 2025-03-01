New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A court here has acquitted a man of the charge of harassing his wife for dowry which allegedly led her to commit suicide in 2023.

The court noted the deposition of the woman's father that he was illiterate and signed the statement against the accused on the instance of police officials.

Also Read | India Emerges As Major Automobile Producer and Exporter Alongside Electronics Manufacturing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey was hearing the case against the accused against whom an FIR was registered under IPC sections 304 B (dowry death), 498 A (cruelty to a married woman) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

According to the prosecution case, Kumar was married to Preeti in April 2022, following which he subjected her to cruelty for dowry, confiscated her 'streedhan' (woman's property that can include cash, jewelry, land, and other assets) which led her to commit suicide by hanging in May 2023.

Also Read | Drishyam-Style Murder in Junagadh: Woman's Skelton Recovered From Well in Gujarat, Police Arrest Accused After 13 Months.

In its order dated February 25, the court said the complainant or the deceased's father deposed that Preeti did not make any complaint of any ill-treatment or harassment by the accused or his family members.

When asked about the allegations recorded in front of a magistrate, the father denied them, stating he was "asked to sign the statement, and being illiterate and working as labourer, he had signed the same on the instance of the officials and police officials present at that time", the court said.

It said that none of the prosecution witnesses, including the deceased's uncle and a neighbour, testified about the deceased being harassed for dowry.

"No incriminating evidence came on record during the examination of the other witnesses of the prosecution. In view of the above discussion, the court is of the considered view that the case of prosecution against the accused in regard to the charges of offence punishable is not proved," the judge said, acquitting the accused.

The Neb Sarai police station had registered an FIR in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)