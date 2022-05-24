Jammu, May 24 (PTI) A person, who had been allegedly harassing a girl after creating a social media account in her name, was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Rohit Sharma, a resident of Prowa Jagir in Jaganoo area, was identified and traced with the help of the department's technical team, a police spokesman said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

