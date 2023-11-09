Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly fabricating records to claim ownership of historic Durgadi Fort in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

He has been identified as Suyash Shirke, the MFC police station official added.

"Shirke was held in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. He forged records to claim ownership of the fort. We have seized fake stamps and documents from him," Inspector Pradip Patil said.

Shirke has been remanded in police custody for a week, the official added.

