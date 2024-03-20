Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 20 (ANI): A man has been caught for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman by slitting her throat at his rented house in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Sonu Sharma (33), slit the victim's throat at his rented house in Bharatpur's Patapara area.

The accused is a resident of Naunera village in Deeg district of Rajasthan. He also tried slitting his wrist and injured himself. He was discharged after treatment at a hospital, they said.

Officials said that initial investigation into the incident suggests it to be a case of a love affair.

"The accused is married and has 6 children, but the victim, identified as Poonam Sharma, was unmarried. Prima facie it appears that there was a dispute between the accused and the victim," Circle Officer Sunil Prasad Sharma said.

The accused suspected the victim of having an affair with another man.

"He called the victim to his house and when the victim reached there, he rage attacked her with a sharp-edge weapon and slit her throat," he said.

After the incident, the young man also tried to slit his wrist and injured himself, Sharma added.

The accused was taken to RBM Hospital and was discharged after primary treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused, and the police were further looking into it. (ANI)

