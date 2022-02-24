Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): A man was arrested in connection with a threat call received by the Israel consulate on February 21, said the Mumbai police on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Haryana.

As per the police, the accused is mentally unstable. He had called up the offices of various other envoys also as he was denied visa by some countries, stated the police.

During investigation, the caller was traced to an area in Mumbai and he was placed under arrest, added the police. (ANI)

