Kaushambi (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly molesting a four-month-old girl, police said.

The incident took place in a village under the Sandeepan police station area on Friday. The accused, Ayodhya Prasad, and the infant belong to the same village, they said.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said the infant was at home when Prasad came there. He took her to an isolated place on the pretext of playing with her and molested her there.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the infant's family, a case was registered against Yadav under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested on Saturday.

The infant has been sent to the district hospital for treatment, police said.

