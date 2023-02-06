Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 6 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan's Baran district for allegedly repeatedly raping the 13-year-old daughter of his live-in partner, resulting in her pregnancy, police said.

The accused, identified as Kedar Singh, was arrested on Sunday.

Singh, an alcoholic, had allegedly been raping and sexually exploiting the girl for around eight to nine months, Chabra police station SHO Rajesh Meena said.

The girl's mother died around 11 months ago and the accused started to exploit her shortly after that.

A medical examination of the minor revealed that she was 23 weeks pregnant, Meena added.

The case came to light when the girl's maternal uncle came for a visit. When she narrated her ordeal to her uncle, he brought her to the police station and lodged a report against Singh, the officer said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody on Monday, he said.

The survivor has been sent to a children's shelter home and her statement has been recorded.

The police have also filed an application for abrortion, Meena added.

