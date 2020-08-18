Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly raping a minor girl in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Ankit, entered the house of the victim, in the absence of her parents, and raped her on August 10.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of law, they said.

Ankit was arrested on Monday, police added.

