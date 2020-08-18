New Delhi, Aug 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on August 30 this month.

The Prime Minister asked people to share their inputs by writing on the NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling 1800-11-7800. The phone lines for receiving inputs have been open from August 10.

"What do you think should be discussed during this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th? Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800. You can also write on the NaMo App or MyGov. Looking forward to your ideas and inputs," the Prime Minister tweeted. Mann Ki Baat on August 30: PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation on Sunday Through His Radio Programme at 11 AM, Here's How to Share Ideas And Suggestion With The Prime Minister.

What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th? Record your message by dialing 1800-11-7800. You can also write on the NaMo App or MyGov. Looking forward to your ideas and inputs. https://t.co/wRagYSoaq0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2020

Speaking at the 67th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts. He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours.

The Prime Minister had also urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war.

He also asked people to visit the website - www.gallantryawards.gov.in - saying they will get to know a lot about the braves and their valour. "When you share these with friends, they will also get inspired," he had said.

