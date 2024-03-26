Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor niece on the outskirts of Jammu, police said on Tuesday.

Subash Chander, a resident of Chinore, allegedly raped the girl when she was alone at her house on March 19, a police spokesman said.

Chander was arrested after a written complaint was lodged by the girl's mother on March 24 alleging that the accused raped her daughter when she had gone to a hospital.

A case was registered under relevant sections of law at Domana police station and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

