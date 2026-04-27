Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Actor Kajol's love for sarees is well-known. Her Instagram feed is filled with her saree look.

On Sunday, she once again treated fans to her pictures in a saree. Kajol looked elegant and stylish in a mauve colored saree that she paired with a matching cut-sleeve blouse.

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The saree is adorned with sequins and floral motifs. Her choker necklace also stole the attention, especially with pearls drooping gently from it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXmDQ-vAhXd/?hl=en&img_index=1

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Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen as a talk show host of Prime Video's show 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle'.

The show features some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. Viewers saw lighthearted conversations and candid moments as the two hosts brought their contrasting yet complementary personalities on screen.

She was also seen in the second season of The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, an adaptation of The Good Wife. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)