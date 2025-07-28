Ranchi, Jul 28 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district for allegedly sending a threat message to Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Nityanand Pal, was arrested at the Dhanbad railway station, they said.

Pal, a native of Pindrajora in Bokaro district, was living in Vishanpur in the Hariharpur police station area of Dhanbad, they added.

"The accused had made a threatening call and sent a life-threatening message to the mobile number of the Union minister on July 26. A complaint was lodged in this regard at Pandra outpost in Ranchi," police said in a statement.

Ranchi's SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said that during the interrogation, it was found that he had committed the act under the influence of alcohol.

The accused told police that he was very poor and wanted to get some money for his daughter's marriage through the act, he said.

"The accused earlier went to jail in a molestation case. He also admitted that he has been threatening influential people for money," the SSP said.

