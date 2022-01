Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested one person from Nayagarh district and seized 3.1 kg brown sugar worth Rs 3 crores and arms on Tuesday.

The STF also seized Rs 65.32 lakh cash and three pistols and ammunition from the arrested person.

"On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, Bhubaneswar at village Udayalane, Sinduria under Nayagarh Town police station in Nayagarh district against illegal sale/possession of contraband brown sugar and illegal arms. One accused person namely K Vickey Rao has been apprehended," said Sanjeeb Panda, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch.

"3.1 kg Brown Sugar, Rs 65.32 lakh cash, three 7 MM pistols, seven magazines, 43 rounds of 7 mm ammunition, a note counting machine, four mobile phones and one tablet set were recovered in this connection," Panda added.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act and Arms Act against the arrested person. (ANI)

