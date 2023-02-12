New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old man wanted in a 2021 suicide case of a woman Delhi Police constable has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said on Sunday.

Sonu Bhalotiya, a resident of a village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, was apprehended from the Meerut Cantonment area. He was on the run after hearing about the incident, they said.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 20,000 announced on his arrest in the abetment to suicide case. He was frequently changing his address to evade arrest, police said.

Bhalotiya used to work at the army's supply corporation in Bengaluru and remained absent without leave from duty after the incident, police said.

He was also aware that a warrant for his arrest had been issued on the direction of a court, a senior police official said.

The constable hanged herself on August 3, 2021, at her house in southwest Delhi's Palam village following which a complaint was filed by her sister alleging that she had committed suicide because of harassment by Bhalotiya, they said.

In her complaint, she said that Bhalotiya had met her sister in 2020, police said.

He befriended the victim by telling her that he resided in a village neighbouring hers. Later, he also made her believe that he was unmarried, the complainant said, according to police. The constable also belonged to Rajasthan.

Bhalotiya took her e-mail ID's password and extracted contact details, photos and videos, they said.

In 2021, the victim told her sister about Bhalotiya and his activities, and though she blocked his mobile-phone number, he contacted her using different numbers, police said.

Special Commissoner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said after the victim's marriage was fixed with another man, the accused threatened her that if she did not speak to him he would tell her fiance about their relationship.

Facing constant harassment, the constable went into depression and later, committed suicide, he said.

Yadav said that Head Constable Mintu received information that Bhalotiya was in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. "On the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended from the Meerut Cantonment area," he said.

Bhalotiya, who had married in 2019, had befriended the victim while he was travelling home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi in a bus. He had reached Delhi from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said.

He gained her trust and kept his friendship with her. After some time, the victim came to know that he was married and she asked him to stop contacting her, but he kept on contacting her and threatened her, Yadav said.

