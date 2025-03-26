Maharajganj (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abducting and raping a 22-year-old woman, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said that the alleged incident occurred on March 5 this year.

Singh said that the accused came from the Mahrajganj district under the Purendarpur police station limits.

He said a case was registered under sections of the 87 BNS and 3(2)5 SC/ST Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's father.

The accused has been sent to prison, the police said.

