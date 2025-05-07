Nagpur, May 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old passenger was arrested after two live cartridges were allegedly found in his bag before he could board a flight at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, police said on Wednesday.

CISF officials discovered the cartridges in the shaving kit carried by Irfan Khan Sardar Khan, a resident of Tajbagh area, during security screening before he could board an IndiGo flight to Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Khan claimed he brought the cartridges unknowingly from a friend's farmhouse in Ramtek city.

Police raided his home and the farmhouse but found nothing suspicious.

Khan was produced in a court and remanded to police custody, officials said.

