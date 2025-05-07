Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) Amid heightened security across the country, a passenger was deboarded from an Air India flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Wednesday evening, airport sources said.

The passenger was travelling on flight AI-2820 from Bengaluru to New Delhi. Before the flight could take off at 6.05 pm, the passenger, whose identity has been withheld, was offloaded due to security-related concerns.

Confirming the incident, an Air India official told PTI, "We are aware of the incident but will not share any details."

"There must have been a reason for deboarding the passenger. It's not something done routinely. There were specific concerns which we are not in a position to disclose," the official added.

Security has been tightened at KIA, as at airports across the country, in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'—India's air strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to "avenge" the killing of Indian tourists in Pahalgam last month.

