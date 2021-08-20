New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old man along with his associate was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague following a verbal spat with him, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Pawan Kumar and Ravi Singh Chauhan, both residents of Vijay Vihar Phase-II in north west Delhi, they said.

On Wednesday at 8:48 am, a PCR call was received at the Prashant Vihar Police Station that a man's body with stab injuries was lying in an open area adjacent to Japanese Park, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Salman Ali, a resident of Kanjhawla.

Police got a tip-off about the presence of the accused duo at Crowne Heights. They conducted a raid and arrested the two, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and also revealed the identity of the third co-accused Ravi Dibakar. Kumar had enmity with Ali as they often landed in arguments at their workplace, he said.

On the day of the incident, Chauhan asked the deceased to accompany them for drinks. The accused later stabbed Ali and fled from the spot, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the third accused, they added.

