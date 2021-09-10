Muzaffarnagar, Sep 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 10 people when he was waiting at a bus stand in Banat town in Shamli district on Friday, police said.

Sameer was at the bus stand when he got into a fight with the group, but the reason being it could not be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Banihal-Srinagar Road Stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

A case has been registered against 10 people, eight of whom are named in the report. One of them has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

A search is on for the absconding accused, Mishra said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 With 5,000mAh Battery & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem.

According to the complaint lodged by Sameer's family, the incident took place when he was on his way back home. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition where he was declared dead by the doctors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)